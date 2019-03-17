Coronation Street actor Gareth Berliner rushed to hospital with sepsis How scary

Coronation Street star Gareth Berliner was rushed to hospital with sepsis in the early hours of Friday morning. The actor, who plays Macca in the ITV soap, has battled Crohn's Disease for 30 years, and has given his fans an update about his health on social media. Taking to Instagram, Gareth posted a photo of himself from hospital, and wrote next to the image: "Well I was brought into hospital by ambulance about 1a.m owing to some amount of sepsis with terrible Rygors while hooked up and infusing Saline. It wasn't even pumping that fast. Vomiting and upset gut and a temp of 39."

Gareth Berliner has been in hospital with sepsis

Gareth continued to explain that his levels of neauraphil were below the scale and as a result his immune system was even weaker. He said: "So I've been put in isolation...in other words I have a room to myself.. I'm happy with that." Fans were quick to wish Gareth a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Thinking of you Gareth, get well soon," while another said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Gareth, hope you get back onto Corrie soon x." A third added: "Thank you @garethberliner for being so open and honest. So many people need to know about sepsis. I lost my son William in 2014, it’s so cruel and quick. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Gareth plays Macca in Coronation Street

Sepsis is a serious complication of an infection, and without fast treatment it can lead to organ failure and even death. Talking to Mirror shortly after being hospitalised, Gareth said: "Having Sepsis of any kind is part and parcel of living with Total Parenteral Nutrition and just one of those things that happens from time to time. I've had TPN as a result of short gut syndrome for 19 years. I'm ok today… just stuck in here and they're investigating what caused the issue. I don't have a temperature anymore and am now being infused with some strong antibiotics to fight whatever bug is messing with my immune system. I am dressed and mobile as I see no reason to get into PJs and give up."

The star – who is also a stand-up comedian – added: "I'm looking forward to finding the source of the problem and getting back to work as a stand-up and as an actor. Those jokes won't tell themselves." On his decision to post his hospitalisation on Instagram, Gareth went on to explain that he wouldn’t normally do so, but chose to in order to encourage people with similar issues to realise that life isn’t over because of a health condition or disability.

