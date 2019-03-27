Downton Abbey tease fans with new posters - take a look here Welcome back to Downton Abbey!

Downton Abbey is nearly upon us - and we cannot wait! A series of teaser posters have been unveiled for the upcoming movie adaptation, all inscribed with the words, "Welcome back to Downton Abbey". The four film posters show footman Andrew Parker, Lady Edith, Lady Mary and butler Thomas Barrow. Downton Abbey portrays the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who work for them. The highly-anticipated movie will be released in September 2019, four years after the final season aired on ITV.

Over its six seasons, the series garnered three Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys. In September, actor Hugh Bonneville - who plays Lord Grantham - discussed his excitement over the film, telling the audience at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle: "I'm looking forward to being back with that wonderful cast of people and the team. I'm so thrilled that a lot of the production team and a lot of the crew, our makeup artist who was working on the first two series is coming back to join us. It's really nice to be back with the family."

Joanne Froggatt, who stars as loyal Anna Bates, recently opened up about the plot of the show's film adaptation. Chatting to The Daily Telegraph, the actress said: "Anna is in a really good place. She and Mr Bates have a baby boy, now 18 months old. She is passionate about helping Lady Mary with the running of Downton, about keeping the legacy going."

She went on to reveal what to expect from the film, explaining that it will have "romance, fun, surprises, sadness and intrigue. Everything people want, but elevated". Chatting about reuniting with the Downton cast for the film, she added: "It was so surreal. Everyone who was there at the end is there in the movie. It was like a lovely school reunion."

Fellow co-star Matthew Goode also chatted about the series, saying fans won't be disappointed by the film. He joked: "I don't think so. How can you be disappointed if it's back?" The film is expected to be released in September 2019, four years after the finale aired on ITV. Downton Abbey arrives in UK cinemas from 13th September 2019.

