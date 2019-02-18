Joanne Froggatt reveals Downton Abbey film plot Find out what Joanne had to say about Anna's movie storyline

Joanne Froggatt was a fan favourite as Anna in the hugely popular Downton Abbey TV series, and the star has now opened up about the plot of the show's film adaptation. Chatting to The Daily Telegraph, the actress said: "Anna is in a really good place. She and Mr Bates have a baby boy, now 18 months old. She is passionate about helping Lady Mary with the running of Downton, about keeping the legacy going."

The Downton cast will be released in September 2019

She also opened up about what to expect from the film, explaining that it will have "romance, fun, surprises, sadness and intrigue. Everything people want, but elevated". Chatting about reuniting with the Downton cast for the film, she added: "It was so surreal. Everyone who was there at the end is there in the movie. It was like a lovely school reunion."

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, opened up about the film at a Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle in September 2018, where Downton is filmed. At the time, he said: "We start filming again on Monday. We did the read through last week, and I actually have to say it was really nice, settling back into a family. It was great to see everyone again, even our new guest artists Imelda Staunton and David Haig. I can't remember them all but it is a wonderful bunch of people who are doing it for what will be, I hope, an upbeat celebration and reunion." Matthew Goode also chatted about the series, saying fans won't be disappointed by the film. He joked: "I don't think so. How can you be disappointed if it's back?" The film is expected to be released in September 2019, four years after the finale aired on ITV.

