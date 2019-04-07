Ant McPartlin's Britain's Got Talent return brings in biggest TV audience so far Did you tune in last night?

The newest series of Britain's Got Talent was one of the most anticipated TV show returns in recent times - and for good reason! On Saturday night, fans were delighted to see Ant McPartlin return to Declan Donelly's side on screen, after taking a year-long hiatus due to personal reasons. The super success of his TV return has now been confirmed, as it has been revealed that BGT brought in the biggest audience so far this year. A spokesperson told Metro: "BGT pulled in an average of 8.3 million, an audience share of 45 per cent and a peak audience of 9.7 million last night making it the most watched show of the year so far." Clearly, Ant and Dec haven't lost their touch…

A royal act on BGT!

The spokesperson continued: "It took the crown from Line of Duty, which launched last Sunday, which drew an average audience of 7.8 million. It drew the same average audience as last year but was up 100,000 in peak and was up four share points. It drew a whopping 62 per cent share of all 16 to 34s watching TV, up a huge six share points on last year."

One of the highlights of the opening show was the series' opener - an impersonator of the Queen. The audience and judges were in stitches over the act, who joked about Amanda Holden being Camilla Parker Bowles. Amanda cackled with delight when the BGT hopeful said: "It's so good to see a member of the royal family sitting next to Simon … it's lovely to see you, Camilla." The glamorous judge saw the funny side of being compared to the 71-year-old royal and clapped her hands to applaud.

