Holly Willoughby makes rare comments about personal body image She also discussed rumours around her salary

In a revealing interview, Holly Willoughby has opened up about the reason why she usually refuses to publicly discuss her body image. Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, the 38-year-old presenter said: "I very deliberately don't talk about it. Just because I don't think it's helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you are healthy and happy, that's really all that matters." She then added: "It's a personal thing for me, and I think that people get obsessive with it. On this show [This Morning] I've sat across the sofa from mums and dads who've lost children to anorexia, or their children are currently going through it, and they sit there and say, 'It doesn’t help that there's such a fascination with weight at the moment.'" She concluded: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

Holly Willoughby looking gorgeous in one of her Dancing on Ice gowns

The mum-of-three also addressed the reports in 2017 which claimed she was given a £200,000 payrise to be on equal pay with her This Morning co-host Philip Schofield. Holly said: "It's confusing. It’s a difficult one, because you can't compare it identically, because your pay encompasses all your other shows that you’re working on, so for me it was never an issue."

Holly spread her presenting wings even wider than usual last year, stepping in to co-present I'm a Celebrity with Declan Donnelly in Ant McPartlin's absence. She also returned to hosting hit show Dancing on Ice with Philip. Holly added: "If there was a pay gap, it wasn’t just because I was a woman, that wasn’t what it was. I think it was that Phil had been there for such a long time. You know, the biggest feminist I know is Phil. The first person that will be standing up screaming from the rooftops would be him, and so it was never an issue."

