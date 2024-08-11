13 of the sweetest quotes between Prince William and Princess Kate

2024 has been a year like no other for the Prince and Princess of Wales, with Kate privately battling cancer. The duo have been relying heavily on one another as they deal with the royal's recovery.

William and Kate will no doubt know the perfect things to say to each other during this testing time, as all throughout their relationship, the couple have always known the most romantic words to use. Whether it be from announcing their engagement to the welcoming of their young children, or even when on royal duties, the pair perfectly compliment each other with their words.

Scroll down to see the most romantic words shared bwtween the couple...

1/ 13 © Tom Stoddart Archive Wedding day Reflecting on his and Kate's wedding day, William confessed to ABC host Katie Couric that he wished his mother, Princess Diana, had been able to be there: "I think she would have loved the day and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both for the day. I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate." His brother Prince Harry added: "She would have loved Kate."

2/ 13 © Antony Jones/Brendan Bierne First impressions Even before meeting William, Kate was said to have thoughts about the royal. Back in 2017, the Mail on Sunday reported that the future royal said during her Marlborough College days: "There's no one quite like William - I bet he's really kind. You can just tell by looking at him."



3/ 13 © Mark Cuthbert Engagement interview Announcing their engagement in 2010, William said: "Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about." Kate added: "You know, over the years William has looked after me, he's treated me very well – as the loving boyfriend he is, he is very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times."

4/ 13 © Max Mumby/Indigo Student days The couple reflected on when they first met as students in an interview with ITV News shortly after announcing their engagement. William said: "We obviously met at university, at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time." Kate said: "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. Actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there for Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other, but we did become very close friends from quite early on."

5/ 13 © Chris Jackson Canada love During their royal tour of Canada in 2011, Kate said of William: "I'm very, very lucky. He looks after me as much as possible."



6/ 13 © Niki Nikolova Prince George's arrival After the birth of Prince George in 2013, William joked: "He's got [Kate's] looks, thankfully."



7/ 13 © WPA Pool Mum skills William praised his wife and their "lovely little family" as he returned to work following the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. "It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," he told the BBC. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."



8/ 13 © Chris Jackson Reflections on love Speaking during a visit to Anglesey in February – the place that they called home for three years when William worked as a search and rescue pilot for the RAF – Kate said: "It was such a special time for us. It was the start of our life together really."



9/ 13 © Samir Hussein William the Family Man William opened up about how starting a family with Kate had changed his personality during an interview for the documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust. "I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be," William said. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."



10/ 13 © ITV/Shutterstock Kate's hopes for the future Kate revealed that she and William were inspired by the late Queen's closeness to her husband the late Duke of Edinburgh in an interview for ITV's Our Queen at Ninety documentary: "All the time William and I are so struck by the Queen's sense of duty and commitment. And I think to do that by yourself would be a very lonely place to be. But I think to have the support of your husband there by your side on those occasions – and behind closed doors as well – I think is really special. "William and I have got quite a long way to go. But, no, it really, really is fantastic."

11/ 13 © Chris Jackson Parenting praise William was full of praise for his wife as a parent, explaining during a trip to Vietnam: "It's been quite a change for me personally. I'm very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she's an amazing mother and a fantastic wife. I've struggled at times. The alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing."



12/ 13 © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library William's cooking skills During their engagement interview, Wiliam confessed that he tried to impress her with his cooking skills - but things didn't always go quite to plan. William explained: "When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background just trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation, so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

13/ 13 © James Whatling Private support William has been supporting his wife through her cancer diagnosis, and Kate spoke of how the duo have been buoyed by public support ahead of her appearance at Trooping the Colour. "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she shared in an emotional statement. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."



