Kristina Rihanoff hits back after fan suggests she can't be Strictly judge alongside Shirley Ballas "Didn't think there was an issue"

Kristina Rihanoff has hit back after a Twitter user suggested she could never sit on the Strictly Come Dancing panel while Shirley Ballas is head judge. Kristina famously dated Shirley's ex-husband Corky Ballas for five years following the pair's divorce, but she has insisted she was not the cause of their marriage breakdown. Kristina, 41, and Shirley, 58, have also maintained that they are on good terms.

A fan account of the Russian dancer tweeted: "Kristina as the new #Strictly judge? Would love this, she would be fantastic!" But one fan quipped: "Not while Shirley's head judge!!" Kristina replied to the troll, "Am I missing something then? Lol didn't think there was an issue," while her fan account also posted: "Yeah maybe as Shirley wouldn't like to be outshone!"

One Twitter user replied: "Not while Shirley's head judge!!"

Another Strictly fan account shared: "Following @DarceyOfficial decision to leave @bbcstrictly (she'll be truly missed) would be great if @KRihanoff got the job. She has the experience, knowledge, empathy & charisma to be a fantastic addition to the panel. Great double act potential with Shirley." But after one Twitter user strongly disagreed, Kristina replied: "Funny fact is that pathetic person is following me, oh lord it must be hard to live with such low expectations of yourself that you can write such hideous comments about others. Poor thing."

Shirley was married to fellow pro dancer Corky for over two decades before they split in 2007. Corky had started dating his dance pupil Kristina before the divorce was made official. They went out for five years.

Shirley, who shares a dancer son Mark Ballas with Corky, has since spoken about her ex-husband's relationship with Kristina, telling The Daily Star on Sunday: "I've had lunch with Kristina. I'm a people person. I love people." When asked whether she would have a problem with the mother-of-one returning to Strictly, the head judge said: "It would be absolutely fine. I have no issues with anybody being on the show at all."

