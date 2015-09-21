Kristina Rihanoff: meet our new HELLO! Online blogger

Say HELLO! to our new celebrity blogger Kristina Rihanoff! This Friday, when Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens, the quick-footed star will be sharing her first blog post exclusively for HELLO! Online.

The Russian beauty will be blogging about all things Strictly, and taking readers on her journey from the rehearsal studios to the dance floor each week.

Kristina has been partnered with Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell this year – someone she describes as extremely "thorough" and very "dedicated".

Kristina Rihanoff will be answering a "Question of the week" from her Strictly fans

"When I found out I would be dancing with Daniel, I was delighted," said Kristina. "He's a massive star in the UK and Ireland and also in the US – he has so many fans.

"Having Daniel this year will be quite different because last year I had Simon Webbe, who is also a singer, but he was more into his hip hop and younger music. Daniel is definitely a beginner and he's learning from scratch!"

Ahead of their first live show this weekend, Kristina hasn't held back and has been putting Daniel through his paces. "I know his shoulders are aching and his elbows are tired – bless him!" said Kristina. "He's working very, very hard and we have a great rapport so we're both really excited."

The Russian beauty has been partnered with Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell this year

Of course fans will be interested in Kristina's life outside of Strictly, and the petite star has promised to share photos from her fun social activities, including what she gets up to with her family, her friends and her boyfriend, rugby legend Ben Cohen.

Kristina will also be answering a "Question of the week" from her fans, so if you're dying to know something about Strictly, tweet Kristina with the hashtag #HELLOKristina.

Read Kristina's weekly blog for HELLO! Online every Friday.