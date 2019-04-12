Robbie Williams and Ayda Field tease big announcement – and make another one The former Take That singer teased fans on Instagram

Robbie Williams has hinted at an exciting announcement he plans to make with his wife Ayda Field. The Let Me Entertain You singer teased his fans about their big news in an Instagram post on Friday while making another announcement – they won’t be able to return as X Factor judges on the new series.

The couple both served as judges on the 2018 series of the show, a role Robbie says they loved, but are unable to fulfil their commitments due to the busy schedules they have planned. Sharing a photo of himself and Ayda on Instagram, Robbie wrote: "A quick update from Team Williams…it’s been a very busy year so far. Vegas has been incredible and we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again. I’ve got the massive @BSTHydePark show on July 14 and I’ve written the lyrics for the #RSCBoyInDress show with @guyachambers – opening on November 8."

Robbie and Ayda have quit their roles as X Factor judges

Robbie continued: "As well as all this we’ve got some very big announcements coming soon – but we can’t reveal all yet. Sadly though it’s impossible to do everything… and we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to the X Factor this year. We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward – and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning in to The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up… x"

The news had a mixed response from the couple’s fans, many of whom admitted they would be sad not to see them on the judging panel, but sharing their excitement at the other projects they have lined up.

It's been a busy year for the couple and their three children

It has indeed been a huge year for Robbie and Ayda, whose personal lives have been as busy as their professional ones. As well as achieving big career success, the couple welcomed their third child – baby Coco – via surrogate in September, before making an appearance at the royal wedding the following month, where their eldest daughter Teddy had a starring role as a bridesmaid. Robbie and Ayda also bought a new home in Malibu, California – a beautiful holiday home that once belonged to Janet Jackson. Phew!

