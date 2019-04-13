Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are given the ultimate friendship test This is actually quite spooky!

Fans were delighted to see Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reunited once more on last week's Britain's Got Talent opening show. The boys were back to what they do best together! One contestant puts their friendship to the ultimate test on this Saturday's show, by asking them to take part in his act. A masked magician starts his performance by saying: "To demonstrate how powerful we can connect as human beings, I need two individuals who have an undeniable bond. A connection established in 1989, 30 years this very year. Can Ant and Dec please join me on stage?"

Ant and Dec then joins him on stage and sit on chairs before closing their eyes. The magician then taps Ant on the leg, saying: "You must pay close attention to all sensations you may feel. If you felt a touch please raise your right hand." The pair both raise their right hand, which causes shock among the judges and audience. After a couple of similar tasks, the friends are then asked to draw something on a board without the other seeing. They both, quite creepily, write "1989" on the board.

The masked magician then ends the act by saying: "Ant and Dec, open your eyes. Your connection with each other is truly inspirational. We have just witnessed the ultimate connection. An undeniable bond that was established 30 years ago in 1989." Well it looks like their friendship certainly passes the test!

Also on Saturday's show, singing sensation Susan Boyle makes a return to mark the tenth anniversary of her first audition. Tune into ITV at 8pm to watch what happens.

