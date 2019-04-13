Strictly's Neil Jones reveals mum's surprising advice after wife Katya's kiss That's what mums are for...

Strictly Come Dancing fans will remember last year's series for exposing the most shocking Strictly scandal yet - that kiss between Katya Jones and celebrity partner Seann Walsh. Now, Katya's doting husband Neil Jones has opened up about how he focused on their marriage following the incident, and the advice that his beloved mum gave him. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Neil said: "I didn’t want to run around in a panic, because that's not me. I'm private. I'm also quite positive. I wanted to speak to Katya – we had to sort it out privately." He continued: "Mum always said people make mistakes, and you have to be understanding. It was a mistake, and we're here now, together, moving on. We're passionate people. But there was understanding too. I'm from a divorced family. I've seen things like this."

Katya and Neil Jones on the red carpet last year

Katya also commented on the kiss, saying: "I apologised when it happened, and I'm happy to apologise again now. I made a mistake, but I don't want that one mistake to jeopardise everything we've built. And it hasn't. We have our trust back.’ Neil added: "100 per cent. I wouldn't be sitting here if there wasn’t trust. We wouldn’t be putting on a show together, working together." Last month, Katya revealed that she is no longer in touch with comedian Seann, and hasn't spoken to him since they were voted out in week six of the show last year.

Neil and Katya are currently preparing for their new dance show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream, which starts on 20 June for three days at Sadler’s Wells. Speaking to HELLO! about the new project, the pair said explained that the show covers the highs and lows of their extraordinary journey to become World Latin Showdance Champions. Katya added: "I even get to wear the same dress again, the one I wore on the evening of our wedding!"

