Holly Willoughby dedicates emotional tribute to close friend Emma Bunton

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has a seriously glamorous girl squad, including Spice Girls sensation Emma Bunton. Showing how special their friendship is, Holly dedicated the sweetest post to her good pal, who released a new album this week. Holly wrote: "This beautiful girl @emmaleebunton album ‘My Happy Place’ is out today... such a special one with so many personal moments from the whole family... Ems I’m in awe! love you Xxx #Repost @emmaleebunton #myhappyplace." She also uploaded a snippet from You're All I Need To Get By, which features on Emma's album with her fiance Jade singing on the track. Their children Beau, 11, and seven-year-old Tate also contributed to the record.

Fans were quick to share their excitement with Holly and Emma, with one writing: "Love this song and this sounds like such a lovely version of it," and another adding: "This is so cute, what a lovely idea, sounds beautiful." Their friend former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton also commented with an array of love heart emojis.

It's an exciting time for Emma, who is set to marry her boyfriend of twenty years Jade at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. Photographs of the Spice Girl heading into the venue last month were published by the Sunday Mirror newspaper, which also reported that she gave notice of intent to marry. We can't wait for it to take place!

