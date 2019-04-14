Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas confirms new show role We can't wait!

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas is about to experience a few new changes, with the news that Darcey Bussell is stepping down from her role as a judge on the hit BBC One dance show – meaning that there will be a new work colleague sitting beside her for the next season. But this summer, Shirley will have a familiar face alongside her as she is set to join forces with pro dancer AJ Pritchard to front a new TV dance show, Our School Summer Camp. Shirley and AJ's show will air on CBBC and will see them working with a group of children.

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas and AJ Pritchard are joining forces

The pair confirmed their involvement in the show on social media. Shirley posted a video of her and AJ backstage on the Our School Summer Camp set on Instagram, with Shirley joking that she was wearing her "headmistress outfit" for the show. She said: "We have had children from three secondary schools who have all come together to complete some challenges. What's warming the heart for AJ and I is how well they have all got on together. I think it's going to be an absolutely outstanding show so please all tune in." While Shirley is mentoring the students, AJ will be helping them with the choreography.

Shirley with her fellow Strictly judges

Shirley wrote alongside the footage: "So Exciting to be part of this Amazing inspirational New Show. Three secondary schools all came together for 2 weeks to be challenged, & bringing different backgrounds together. Showing that warmth through dance brings so many people together." Fans were quick to comment on the new programme, with one writing: "Yes, my two favourites in one show," while another said: "Sounds like the show will be amazing guys best of luck with it." A third added: "Can't wait for this!"

Last week, Shirley paid tribute to Darcey after she surprised fans and her work colleagues with the news that she would be leaving her role as a judge after seven years on the show. Posting a photo of the pair on her Instagram page, the head judge wrote: "We've had the most laughs and fun times on the show. Today is certainly the end of an era. Thank you for holding my hand all the way and being such an incredible friend. You were my rock when I was new to the show and have always been so kind. I for one will dearly miss my partner in crime and our girly chats. It just wont be the same without you @darceybussellofficial ! xxx."

