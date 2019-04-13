Loose Women's Andrea McLean collapses during filming Oh, Andrea!

Loose Women host Andrea McLean has revealed that she recently collapsed while filming a recent TV series. The 49-year-old was bravely taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in the Chilean Andes for Stand Up To Cancer, when she collapsed on a mountain top after a storm. Andrea was so cold that she was left with hypothermia. Speaking to the Mirror about the terrifying ordeal, she explained: "All I can remember is that I was so cold, and Ant [Middleton] shouted at everyone to gather around me and I can’t remember what he called it, but it was something to do with penguins. They hugged around me to keep me warm. I was shaking and then the next thing, my body just stopped shaking, I went very, very still, and then that was when my legs went." She added: "I just felt really numb. You don't even feel scared. It's a weird, weird, floaty nothing feeling."

Mum-of-two Andrea was quickly helped down the mountain by co-star Ant and seen by an ambulance crew. Unable to warm up properly, she has also said how she thinks the menopause made the situation worse because "if you get cold, you can't warm up". Andrea talks openly about menopause a lot and is about to embark on a debut theatre tour, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman - based on her best-selling book. The show will kick off at the Chipping Norton Theatre on Thursday 2 May, and end at the Camberley Theatre on Friday 21 June. The audience can expect to hear Andrea discuss her stories about the menopause, including secrets, top tops and honest confessions.

Fans can continue watching Andea's tough SAS journey on Sunday night on Channel 4 at 9pm.

