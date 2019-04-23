Why the crypts of Winterfell are about to become a MAJOR problem on Game of Thrones Think all of the women and children will be safe in the crypts of Winterfell?

Concerned fans have spotted a major problem for the next episode of Game of Thrones – and it all concerns the crypts of Winterfell. In episode two, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, several characters mention that all women, children and men unable to fight will be hiding in the crypts during the battle, and that they will be safe there. Unsurprisingly, their reassurances have seriously worried viewers. Taking to Twitter, some fans pointed out that putting them all in a tomb when the Night King can raise anyone from the dead to fight for him was probably a bad idea.

Gilly will be in the crypts

One person wrote: "There's one thing I'm absolutely certain of in the year of our lord 2019: The crypts of Winterfell are not safe," while another added: "I really loved the subtle foreshadowing in #GoT last night. No place in Winterfell is safer than the crypts. All the women and children are in the crypts, because of how safe they are. Nothing will happen to them down there. In the crypts. The safest place in Winterfell." A third person tweeted: "The crypt at Winterfell going to be real cosy until the Night King raises his arms and all the dead Starks start killing everyone down there."

Indeed, the dead coming back to life in the crypts could well relate to the season eight trailer, which shows Arya running through the crypts to escape an unknown threat. The upcoming episode, which will air in the UK on Monday at 2am, will be the longest one in the show's history, running for one hour and 22 minutes. Speaking about filming it during a 55-day night shoot, Kit Harington told Graham Norton: "I'm not sure I should tell you about it, but it was so intense we were all on the edge of killing each other."

