Asda's Game of Thrones-inspired bedding has the internet obsessed It's a must-have for any fans of the show

With Game of Thrones back on screens, what better way to watch the action unfold in the final series than under the comfort of a cosy dragon print duvet? It appears many of the show's fans agree with us, as a bedding set inspired by the hit HBO series has proved so popular it's already sold out within days of going online.

The mythical reversible duvet colour is from George at Asda's homeware line, and features dragon illustrations with a mix of foliage, flowers and stars in a colour palette of grey and purple. It proved an instant hit with fans of the show when it was shared on the supermarket's Instagram account at the weekend, with the caption: "Even Khaleesi would be jealous of this magical dragon bedroom set-up."

George at Asda's dragon bedding has already sold out

"I need it! To go with my Khaleesi mug," one commented on the post. "Not gonna lie I want it," another wrote. However, they may have some difficulty getting hold of the covetable piece, as the bedcover – which is priced from £10 – is out of stock online. Fans are advised to check their local Asda store, as stock may still be available there.

MORE: Royals who are huge fans of Games of Thrones

George at Asda is not the only retailer to launch homeware inspired by the success of Game of Thrones. Primark has also released a whole range of Westerosi goodies including Targaryen cushions, phone cases and ornaments.

The duvet cover may be available in stores

Meanwhile, anyone obsessed with Jon Snow and the Nights Watch can get an exact replica of clothing worn by Kit Harington on the show in a surprising place – IKEA. The show’s chief costume designer Michele Clapton previously revealed that worn by the cast throughout all eight series as a cape to protect them from the chills of the north.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones series 8

The cream fluffy sheepskin rug costs £30 from IKEA and is likely found in houses around the world as a cosy Scandi-inspired home accessory, but it’s been inventively reimagined as a cape for Jon Snow, although he’s likely used the SKOLD rug, which has a dark brown hue and costs £50.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.