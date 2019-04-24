EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater left fighting for her life Your weekly spoilers for Monday 29 April to Friday 3 May

EastEnders viewers have been long awaiting Sean Slater's return to Albert Square, but not nearly as much as his mum Jean. When he arrives back, things don't go the way Jean planned, and she ends up getting seriously ill during a trip away with her son. Elsewhere, Keegan tries to cheer up Bailey who is down about her mum's declining health, while Tiffany sets Bernadette up with Bailey's friend's older sister Brooke – who she has an instant connection too. Jack is also not happy when he finds out that Sean was the person responsible for Amy's disappearance, and when he realises that he doesn't know that Roxy has died, he doesn't hold back on what he thinks of her.

Sean kidnaps Amy when he returns to Walford

Monday 29 April – Jack finds out Sean was behind Amy's disappearance

Sean arrives back on Albert Square and Jack isn't happy when he realises that he was responsible for Amy's disappearance. However, Jack soon realises that Sean isn't aware that Roxy has died, and takes him to her grave to break the news. Jack doesn't hold back when he tells Sean how she and Ronnie died, and is quick to blame her for everything. After tensions arise between the pair, Sean admits that he has returned to make amends. Jack then informs Stacey that her brother has come back to Walford. Elsewhere, Tiffany sets Bernadette up with one of Bailey's friend's older sister Brooke after she notices that they have an instant connection.

MORE: Former EastEnders star Carol Harrison reveals real reason she thinks she was axed

Jack and Sean have a showdown

Tuesday 30 April – Tiffany encourages Bernadette to go on a date

Tiffany encourages Bernadette after she frets over messaging Brooke, and persuades her to ask her on a date. Meanwhile, Stacey and Kat agree not to tell Jean that Sean has come back as they don't want her to miss her chemotherapy appointment. However, when Stacey finally admits the truth to her mum, Jean is angry and refuses to go to her appointment. Sean then enters as tensions arise, and Jean is delighted to see him. After an explosive confrontation with Ruby, Sean takes Jean to her appointment. There, he feels overwhelmed after finding out just what his mum is going through, and when he starts questioning the future, Jean shuts him down – making him angry. Stacey warns Sean after noticing his behaviour is impacting Jean, making him consider leaving again. However, Jean then suggests that they leave Walford to spend some quality time together.

Jean is in danger after going away with Sean

Thursday 2 May – Jean is in grave danger

Jean and Sean set off on their trip and turn up at a remote farmhouse. Jean can't wait to spend time away with her son, and as they prepare to go on a walk, a clump of Jean's hair falls out. Later, disaster strikes when Jean badly injures her leg, and while she brushes it off, Sean realises just how severe it is. When Jean loses her strength, Sean realises it might be his only chance and makes a shocking admission to her. Jean then loses consciousness and Sean rushes to try and get phone signal while Jean wakes up in a worrying situation. Meanwhile, back in Walford, Tiffany helps Bernadette prepare for her date at Walford East, and when she arrives she is touched to see Tiffany and Keegan there to offer moral support.

What did Sean confess?

Friday 3 May – Stacey races to Jean and Sean

Sean calls for an ambulance and urges Stacey to get to them immediately. Meanwhile, Billy's party at The Vic is in full swing, and Honey makes a big decision about her future after talking to William and Janet.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.