Why Ser Jorah had the most important scene in Game of Thrones' latest episode Is Ser Jorah Azor Ahai reborn? Chills!

We think it's fair to say that Game of Thrones fans adored the latest episode, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The second episode of series eight spent some quality time with our favourite characters ahead of the huge battle which has been teased for episode three. While viewers were delighted by certain scenes in the episode, including Arya and Gendry's relationship, Jon telling Dany the truth about his parentage and Brienne of Tarth being knighted by Jaime Lannister - some people have pointed that a short scene between Ser Jorah Mormont and Samwell Tarly might actually have been the most significant.

Ser Jorah and Daenerys in season one

In the episode, Samwell gives Ser Jorah his family sword - Heartsbane. He tells him that because it was Ser Jorah's father, Jeor Mormont, who had taught Sam right from wrong in the Night's Watch - he would be honoured to give him the sword so that he can fight (and also, he can't entirely hold it upright). Not only is this a touching gesture - as Jorah forfeited the right to his own family sword after he disgraced his house, and therefore receiving a sword indicates that he has earned his honour back, fans have theorised that it has a much deeper significance.

Ser Jorah was given Heartsbane from Samwell

READ: Meet the Game of Thrones stars' real-life spouses and partners

In the novel series, the White Walkers were previously defeated only when a legendary fighter, Azor Ahai, stabbed his sword into the heart of the woman he loved the most - giving it the extra power to destroy his enemies. As such, fans have theorised that the living will fail to defeat the Army of the Dead without a sacrifice, and since Ser Jorah now owns Heartsbane and is in love with Daenerys, she may sacrifice herself by having Jorah kill her for the greater good. Fans were quick to discuss the theory on Twitter, with one writing: "Wow, I totally missed that! Great point!" Another added: "Jorah + Heartsbane = Azor Ahai."

READ: Why the crypts of Winterfell are about to become a MAJOR problem on Game of Thrones