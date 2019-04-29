WATCH: Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 trailer is here Where do the events of the Battle of Winterfell leave our heroes?

Warning, spoilers ahead! Game of Thrones pulled off perhaps its most explosive episode ever on Monday. Season eight episode three, titled The Long Night, saw almost all of the characters join together to face the army of the dead - and actually managed to successfully defeat them (with a few casualties, of course). While some fans speculated that the White Walkers would be the main threat of season eight, it appears that the one brutal episode - and some serious moves from Arya Stark - put an end to their army. So what happens next?

In the promo for Monday's episode, it looks like Daenerys has finally won over the Northerners thanks to the actions of her army of Dothraki and Unsullied during the battle, as they cheer when she promises that they will destroy Cersei's army once and for all. However, it isn't all happy at Winterfell, as it appears that Sansa will continue to have her doubts about the Targaryen queen, and looks worried as she watches Dany's dragons in the distance. Jon also looks his usual gloomy self as he leaves Winterfell with Ser Davos for an unknown purpose.

Fans and critics alike have praised the latest episode

Meanwhile, we will finally return to King's Landing and check in on Cersei Lannister for the first time since episode one. Partnered with Euron Greyjoy, who appears to propose to her in the short trailer, the pregnant queen looks on as an army enters the walls of the capital. Fans have been passionately discussing the latest episode, which took 55 nights to shoot and saw several key characters die. Speaking about the episode, showrunner David Benioff said: "We've been moving towards this for so long now - you think back to the very beginning of the very first episode... this is the culmination of one of the key storylines of the whole show."

