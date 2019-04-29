Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden makes hilarious reference to the show in brand new play Joe is starring in The House on Cold Hill

Joe McFadden is currently starring in brand new stage show The House on Cold Hill, where he is joined by a star-studded cast, including former EastEnders actress Rita Simons. And in the modern-day thriller, the former Holby City actor even makes reference to the show he won in 2017 - Strictly Come Dancing. In one scene in the show, his character Ollie Harcourt practices dancing in the living room, and is told by the maintenance man – who has come to take a look at the house: "You should go on Strictly mate!" Joe was supported by his former Strictly partner Katya Jones and her husband Neil Jones and his co-stars from the series including Debbie McGee at the press launch of the show at the beginning of the month.

Joe McFadden is currently starring in The House on Cold Hill

The play is an adaptation from best-selling author Peter James' novel, and focuses on a family who have moved to a haunted house. The show has many twists right until the end, as well as modern technology references – even with the use of Alexa throughout. Rita plays Joe's wife Carol, while their daughter Jade is played by former Hollyoaks actress Persephone Swales-Dawson. Ex-EastEnders star Charlie Clements is also in the cast, playing IT expert Chris Webb.

Joe won Strictly in 2017 with pro dancer Katya Jones

Ahead of rehearsals back in October, Joe spoke to reporters including HELLO! at the Inside Soap Awards about his upcoming role, and he couldn't wait to start. He said: "I am about to start rehearsing a play in the new year called House On Cold Hill which is travelling all over Britain. It's a really good production, directed by Ian Talbot , and I'm looking forward to getting back on stage again and seeing if I can still do it!"

Joe's friends were more than impressed when they went to watch him in action on stage. After watching the show, Katya shared a photo of herself and Joe on Instagram, and wrote: "Oh I just loved seeing this face again!!!! I think I squeaked when he appeared on stage!! @mrjoemcfadden you were brilliant! #Houseonthecoldhill fantastic production, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time! With my hand over my face a few times too!!!"

