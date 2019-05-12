Huw Edwards responds to Strictly rumours: 'I've been more open than I should' We'd love to see him do it!

News at Ten presenter Huw Edwards opened up about rumours that he would join the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities in the 2019 series while backstage at Sunday night's TV Baftas.

Dashing fans' hopes, the news anchor revealed that he has been giving the suggestion some consideration - although he hasn't actually been asked yet. "The honest answer is I've not been asked. If I were asked, I think I'd find it quite difficult with the current job I'm doing," he admitted to HELLO!.

"So in my present job no but it could change in the future. The thought of it terrifies me. Do my kids want me to do it? Absolutely not! That's probably being open than I should have been."

If Huw were to summon the guts to take part in the show he'd certainly be in the shape to do it. In the past year, the BBC star has won over the hearts of many admirers thanks to his incredible weight loss transformation. The 57-year-old, who recently revealed his three stone weight loss, has been working out with professional boxer Clinton Mckenzie.

The father-of-five, who is married to BBC TV producer Vicky Flind, showed off the full extent of his weight loss during his presenting duties for Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding last year. He confessed he doesn't do much other than boxing to stay in shape. "I don't have any beauty secrets, but I have taken up boxing," he said. "I've always battled with my weight, until I found boxing. Now I do three sessions a week and feel great."