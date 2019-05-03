The biggest changes Strictly Come Dancing is making this year There's going to be some changes around here!

Strictly Come Dancing can't come back to our screens fast enough, but it looks like there are going to be some serious changes this year! After various people have announced plans to leave the series, and a couple of exciting new appointments have been made, we might be watching a very different version of the popular dancing show come September! Here are the major changes that will be made to the show…

There will be a new Strictly judge

BBC bosses are currently on the hunt for a new Strictly judge after Darcey Bussell shocked fans by quitting the show after seven years. In a statement, she said: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive."

But who will possibly replace the ballet dancer? The professional dancers opened up about her leaving, with Oti Mabuse saying they needed a replacement who had Darcey's "nurturing nature". She said: "What she brought to Strictly was so special. Her replacement has to be completely different from what we have had, but someone who has the nurturing nature of Darcey." Gorka Marquez added: "No one knew she was going… it was a surprise to everyone."

There will be a new dancer

After Pasha Kovalev announced that 2018 would be his last year performing on Strictly Come Dancing, fans are already abuzz with which dancer will be paired up with a celebrity this year. Neil Jones is among the names to be teamed up with a celeb partner for the first time this year, and previously told HELLO! he would love to have one, but the BBC decides which dancer will have a partner depending on the celebrities involved in the series, and their chemistry with the dancers.

There will be a Glitterball trophy

Even the Glitterball trophy will undergo a makeover for the new series, as the original gong only had room for 16 names and is now full up! BBC confirmed to Radio Times that the trophy will now be mounted on a bigger base to accommodate even more names.

There will be a new presenter

Welcome to the Strictly family, Rylan Clark-Neal! Rylan announced he will be joining Zoe Ball on It Takes Two in mid-April, saying: "I can't begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family. I've always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream. I'm extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can't wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I'm looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon."

There will be a new producer

After six years on the show, Louise Rainbow has announced she is stepped down, with Sarah James taking over at the new executive producer. Speaking about her new role, she said: "I am beyond thrilled that next year I'll be taking on the role of Executive Producer for Strictly Come Dancing. The Strictly team is the best in the business and working alongside them for the last five years has been the highlight of my career. I have big shoes to fill and I want to thank Louise for all her help and support. I'm passionate about dance and even more so about Strictly and I'm looking forward to creating more fantastic shows that our viewers continue to take into their living rooms and their hearts."