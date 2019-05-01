Giovanni Pernice reveals why Darcey Bussell's exit won't affect Strictly The other Strictly pros also opened up about their reaction to her exit

Giovanni Pernice has opened up about Darcey Bussell not returning to Strictly Come Dancing for the 2019 series, and revealed that he doesn't think that her absence will affect the popular dancing competition. Speaking to HELLO! about her shock exit, the pragmatic star said: "Strictly will always have a life beyond any of us. It was a shock when we heard about Len [Goodman] departing too – and I still miss him – but the show must go on."

The Strictly pros opened up about Darcey's exit

The professional dancers, who are currently rehearsing for Strictly – The Professionals tour, all opened up about Darcey's exit from the show, with Karen Clifton explaining: "It was a big shock. It will be strange not seeing Darcey as she joined at the same time as I did. I still can’t believe she isn’t going to be there.” Gorka added: "No one knew she was going... it was a surprise to everyone. I hope she will come back to watch the show at some point." AJ Pritchard even hinted about why he thought she was leaving the series. "I love working with Darcey, she has a great personality on and off camera," he said. "I was sad to see her go but I think she wants to do more within the dance world."

Oti Mabuse has been among the names of who might replace the judge, and told HELLO!: "I love being a dancer and I enjoy creating and choreographing and I think I love that part more. Strictly is the biggest show on television so it’s a big deal for anyone who gets it. They need to know what they are doing." Speaking about Darcey, she said: "What she brought to Strictly was so special. Her replacement has to be completely different from what we have had, but someone who has the nurturing nature of Darcey."

