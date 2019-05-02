Pasha Kovalev reveals what he will miss most about Strictly We don't want him to go!

Pasha Kovalev has opened up to HELLO! about leaving Strictly Come Dancing, and what he will miss most about the popular BBC show. Chatting ahead of the Strictly the Professionals tour, which will be Pasha's final project with the show, he said: "It's a huge chapter in my life and I will miss the pros and the production crew because it actually feels like a big family."

Pasha opened up about how much he'd miss the cast and crew

He continued: "We all trust and help one another and everyone is united with one goal, with one thought – to make the show or the tour the best possible for the audience. You can dance anywhere but the way we interact with one another makes it very special. I haven’t done any other shows anywhere else in the world where they have the same feeling of union between people."

Loading the player...

See the Strictly pros say goodbye to Pasha

WATCH: Strictly stars bid emotional farewell to Pasha Kovalev in tribute video

Indeed, the professional dancer's fellow Strictly professionals are devastated that he is leaving the show, and revealed what they would miss the most about their friend. Tearing up, Karen Clifton said: "He has always been amazing to work with and so relaxed. I've never seen him lose it. I am going to miss the fact that he is the one that is always like, 'Hey, it'' all going to be okay.' We are going to miss everything about him because he is like our big brother." Speaking about his final performance during the professionals tour, Katya Jones added: "Pasha goes last for the final bows and we were all like, 'This is going to be so emotional.' I think the first, second shows will be sad and we will get over it and then the last ones... There will absolutely be tears."

READ: Pasha Kovalev will return to dancefloor with Strictly Come Dancing co-stars - details