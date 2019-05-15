The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently cancelled following death of guest Find out what ITV's CEO had to say

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently cancelled, ITV have now confirmed. The show was indefinitely suspended on Monday following the death of a guest, who reportedly took a lie detector test on the show. In a statement, ITV's CEO Carolyn McCall said: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show."

According to reports, the guest, Steve Dymond, failed the detector test which intended to prove he hadn't been unfaithful to his fiancée, who has since spoken about after-care they received following their appearance on the show. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "They were brilliant. They were there when he needed help. They were really persistent in offering him help… I can't see Steve taking his life without explaining it to me first. But he always said he would never love someone else."

The show released a statement following Steve's death on Wednesday which read: "ITV has many years' experience of broadcasting and creating programmes featuring members of the public and each of our productions has duty of care measures in place for contributors. These will be dependent on the type of show and will be proportionate for the level of activity of each contributor and upon the individual. All of our processes are regularly reviewed to ensure that they are fit for purpose in an ever-changing landscape."

"In the case of The Jeremy Kyle Show, the programme has significant and detailed duty of care processes in place for contributors pre, during and post show which have been built up over 14 years, and there have been numerous positive outcomes from this, including people who have resolved complex and long-standing personal problems. Prior to the show a comprehensive assessment is carried out by the guest welfare team on all potential contributors. The guest welfare team consists of four members of staff, one consultant psychotherapist and three mental health nurses."

