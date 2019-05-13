The Jeremy Kyle Show cancelled after guest dies shortly after filming ITV are conducting a review into the show

ITV have confirmed that The Jeremy Kyle Show has been temporarily cancelled after a guest passed away after filming, with the show instead being replaced by Dickinson's Real Deal. ITV issued a statement about the sad news, writing: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends."

The show has been cancelled indefinitely

They continued: "ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured. Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show." The Jeremy Kyle Show has been on the air since 2005, and has aired over 3000 episodes. However, the show has not been without its controversies.

A former guest on the show, Chris Lyons, previously opened up to The Guardian about his experiences, explaining: "It ruined my life. All of a sudden, I wasn't Chris Lyons any more. I was just that guy off the Jeremy Kyle show." Terry Carvell was another contestant on the show, and told the newspaper: "To tell you how bad it was: I haven't spoken to anybody in my family for about the last 15 years, but even my family members who saw the programme wrote letters complaining about how badly he'd treated me, and that half of what he said was untrue. We'd been recording for about 20 minutes or so and he said, 'Stand up, big man.' Well, I don't take crap from anybody. So I just looked at him. He got his microphone and he rammed it up under my chin. He was trying to provoke a reaction, and I just stood there. And he said, 'Just for one moment, you wanted to hit me, didn't you?'"