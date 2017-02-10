The Chase's 'Beast' Mark Labbett would take 'Jeremy Kyle lie detector' to prove show isn't fixed

Mark Labbett – better known as 'The Beast' on hit ITV game show The Chase – has responded to reports that the programme is fixed. The 51-year-old, who appears as a ‘Chaser’ alongside Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan in the quiz hosted by Bradley Walsh, said he would submit to a lie detector test to prove The Chase is genuine as he opened up about the show to the Express. Mark said: "I have never thrown a question, let alone a show, and would happily be strapped up to one of Jeremy Kyle's lie detectors."

He added: "Social media is great for people's immediate gut reactions, but not for a more considered opinion. My guess is that people get caught up in the excitement of the final chase and it boils over." Mark also spoke about the infamous moment he punched a wall after losing a large amount of prize money to a team. "I am the best in the world at what I do. It's a big boast but it spurs me to try and be the best I can.

"You need a bit of swagger and confidence when you are facing four players with a head start on your own. As for bashing the set, I am staggered by the response. For me, this is my sport, and any sportsperson would completely understand my behaviour." Mark was then asked if he had ever witnessed the other Chasers reacting in a similar manner.

"We all care passionately," he replied. "We have all put in a lot of work to get to our level of knowledge, and it is priceless to be thought of as clever by the public. So when you feel like you have screwed up a game, it really hurts. All of us have had at some point a losing streak and one of the things you need to develop is how to cope with that mentally and dig yourself out of a slump. Easier said than done though sometimes."

