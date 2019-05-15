Emmerdale actress reveals REAL reason Lisa Dingle is being killed off Actress Jane Cox has played Lisa Dingle for 23 years

Emmerdale fans are set for a devastating few weeks ahead following Lisa Dingle's return to the village. The long-running character has come back home after several months away so that she can spend her final months with her family. On Monday, Lisa and Zak's surprise welcome home party ended early when Lisa was forced to tell a heartbroken Belle that she was dying, in front of the rest of her family and friends. Lisa was diagnosed with amyloidosis – which has left her with a weakened heart – and while many fans are hoping for some kind of miracle cure for the character, actress Jane Cox has revealed the real reason she chose for her alter-ego to be killed off.

Jane – who has played Lisa for 23 years – told RadioTimes: "I think it's better as it tells a complete story, and there are a lot of people out there dealing with terminal illness. When Lisa's diagnosis was revealed in the International Women's Day episode, we had a good response from those pleased we were raising the issue. Lisa could go off to Spain or something but this way it gives a truthful ending to her story. I will wave Lisa a happy goodbye." Jane added that she was looking forward to new work opportunities now in the future. She said: "I just need to take stock and think about life in a different phase. I'm 66 now. I don't feel it, but there's a lot of things I want to explore. I want different adventures. I'm not ambitious, so with acting I'm so happy to have done everything I've done to date. I've been in the business for 48 years."

The star continued: "It'd be nice to have time to think about things, maybe some writing or painting, or acting in other things. The world is out there to be explored and I'm very happy to be living a simpler life and have time for friends." Next week, Lisa and Zak will get married for a second time, but the wedding doesn't go according to plan. The emotional ceremony will have plenty of humorous moments, as just before the ceremony the pigs escape on the farm and Lisa arrives at the church covered in mud.

