Kate Middleton took royal baby Archie the sweetest present The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to visit baby Archie on Tuesday afternoon

Baby Archie has been inundated with visitors since he was born last Monday, and on Tuesday afternoon the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went along to meet their new nephew. And just before she went to Windsor to see the new family-of-three, Kate was given a sweet gift to give to Archie during her engagement at Bletchley Park. Just before she left, a group of schoolchildren presented her with four animal toys for Louis, and his older cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate was given a squirrel, fox, owl and rabbit, and reassured the children that they would be well loved. "They love wild animals. They will look after these," she said of her children.

Kate Middleton was given a present to give to baby Archie at her royal engagement

The Sussexes became parents for the first time on Monday 6 May. Despite his son's birth, Harry has continued carrying out work engagements, even travelling to the Netherlands last week to launch The Invictus Games The Hague 2020. The royal spoke about the early days of parenting with his friend JJ Chalmers, who recalled: "He said it's amazing but it's hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do, and then he woke up." During a visit to Oxford Children's Hospital on Tuesday, meanwhile, mum-of-two Amy Scullard opened up about a conversation she had with Harry about parenthood. "He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son," she said.

The Cambridge family went to visit baby Archie on Tuesday

It's been a celebratory few weeks for the Cambridge family, who recently celebrated both Louis and Charlotte's birthdays, just before becoming an aunt and uncle for the second time. William and Kate were at the launch of the inaugural King's Cup Regatta at the Cutty Sark the day after Archie was born, and they were both quick to express their delight at their nephew's arrival. The pair had everyone in stitches when William made a faux-pas regarding Kate's relation to Archie. He said: "Yes absolutely, [I'm an] uncle, second time for me." He then pointed at his wife and added, "and you as well".

Taking the comment in her stride, Kate quipped back: "I'm definitely not an uncle." Realising the mistake, the pair then burst into fits of laughter. The dad-of-three then remarked: "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down. I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

