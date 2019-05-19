Everything you need to know about Suranne Jones' new show Gentleman Jack Gentleman Jack is sure to be a hit - find out everything you need to know!

Gentleman Jack will hit our screens on Sunday, and with a hugely talented cast and one of TV's most sought after writers, Sally Wainwright, at the helm, the new show is sure to be a huge hit with viewers. Find out everything you need to know about BBC's new drama here…

What is Gentleman Jack about?

The story is based on a real-life diaries of Anne Lister, a landowner of Shibden Hall who is determined to marry her partner, Anna Walker, in spite of 19th century prejudices. Speaking about the character at the BFI & Radio Times Festival, Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright said: "She's running her business, she's had her love affairs and been heartbroken and every time that happens, she's put on another layer… She was great at conversation, she was very charismatic, and she was just unusually clever." The show also focuses on Anne's determination to improve her home as an industrialist.

The story follows Anne Lister

When can we watch Gentleman Jack?

While lucky viewers in the US have been able to watch the show since 22 April, the show will be landing in the UK on Sunday 19 May on BBC One, and will be available on iPlayer shortly afterwards. You can watch the BBC trailer for the new historical drama here:

Who is in the Gentleman Jack cast?

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones plays the star of the show, Anne Lister. Speaking about her character to Radio Times, she said: "She is a noble, unlikable, flawed, beautiful. True to herself. Harsh to herself (and to others). She's a perfectionist. She is a self-educator. She is an amazing lover. And there's a joyfulness about her love of women."

Sophie Rundle plays Ann Walker

Sophie Rundle plays Anne's lover, Ann Walker, a Halifax-based heiress who is interested in Anne thanks to her wealth. Sophie has an impressive filmography, and is perhaps best known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and Bodyguard. She also appeared in Happy Valley as Kirsten. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones' Gemma Whelan plays Anne's sister Marian, EastEnders star Timothy West plays Anne's father, Jeremy Lister, and Sense and Sensibility's Gemma Jones plays Aunt Anne Lister.

