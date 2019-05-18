Everything you need to know about Netflix's Murder Mystery We can't wait to watch this whodunit!

Luke Evans has been chatting about his new film, Murder Mystery, on the Graham Norton Show – but just what is the latest Netflix original about, and when will it drop on the streaming service? Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming film including its all-star cast and hilarious plot…

What is Netflix's Murder Mystery about?

Married couple Nick and Audrey think they're going to have a weekend in paradise after a handsome stranger invites them to spend time on his incredible yacht, but things go horribly wrong after a murder takes place and they become the main suspects, escaping across Europe to track down the real culprits. The official synopsis reads: "When an NYC cop finally takes his wife on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit."

When will Murder Mystery be released?

The exciting whodunit, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will drop on Netflix on the morning of 14 June, so cancel those plans and get watching! In the meantime, Netflix has Adam and Jennifer's previous romcom, Just Go with It, ready and waiting! Watch the trailer for their new collaboration here:

Who is in the cast of Murder Mystery?

Aside from the stars, Jennifer and Adam, and of course Luke Evans, the film has a whole host of famous figures! Gemma Arterton stars as Grace Ballard, a glamorous actress, Terence Stamp plays the murder victim Malcolm Quince, and even David Walliams makes an appearance!

Speaking about working with Jennifer on the film on the Graham Norton Show, Luke said: "She kindly invited me to dinner at her house and being a little star struck I couldn't believe it when Lisa Kudrow walked in. I was trying to play it cool, but Lisa sat one side of me and Jennifer on the other and I had one of those 'pinch me' moments and thought, 'Wow, I am sitting in between Phoebe and Rachel.'" He added: "It was fun and a very enjoyable job to have. It was a great summer and I had a really easy schedule so spent most of the time in a hotel on Lake Como – I've never had so many people visit me on set!"