5 times the Loose Women stars lost their temper on air Sometimes the panel show can get a little heated!

The Loose Women panel approach very sensitive topics from time to time, and as such it is hardly surprising that they occasionally have impassioned discussions that turn into full blown arguments. Check out some of the most memorable episodes where things got seriously heated between the panellists and their guests…

Penny Lancaster and Kaye Adams on chivalry

The pair had a few cross words while discussing Donald Trump leaving Melania Trump as he met the Obamas at the White House. While Penny suggested that it was bad manners for Donald to leave Melania by the car, Kaye argued that how chivalry is old fashioned. She said: "She's a grown woman for god's sake… What's the difference between chivalry and being controlling? […] Where's that line?" One of the fellow panellists joked: "Are you a little bit hungover today Kaye? You're really grumpy."

Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan on bullying

Kim was invited onto Loose Women in 2018 in order to 'draw a line' under the drama that went on between herself and Coleen in the Big Brother House. However, the situation went wildly out of hand when Kim became emotional, and accused Coleen of bullying. She said: "I had a very, very sad childhood, I had a brutal childhood. Terrible… A brutal, rotten childhood – I can't describe what I went through and I went onto Celebrity Big Brother House and all the memories of those years came back to me… I was terribly upset in that house and I pretended I wasn't… I don't want to draw a line under it because I'll never forget what the likes of her and seven others put me through. I'll never forget, never." The Loose Women panellists received a backlash for their reaction to the comment, leading Coleen to temporarily leave the show.

Coleen Nolan and Katie Hopkins on unkind comments

Coleen, along with her fellow panellist Janet Street Porter, became very upset with Katie Hopkins on the show after she refused to apologise for her cruel comments aimed toward Coleen's sister, Linda Nolan, while in the Big Brother House. Her comments, which were aimed at Linda's arms and breasts, were pointed out as being insensitive by Coleen as Linda had been through a cancer struggle, and both she and Janet spoke up when Katie attempted to defend herself by pointing out that people read Janet's articles because they are direct and to the point. Janet said: "Funnily enough I've never picked on someone's breast because they're a cancer victim – I just think there are other ways to have a go at someone." Coleen added: "You're looking for fame, basically."

Kerry Katona and Sherrie Hewson on parenting

Way back when, Kerry Katona got into a heated argument with Sherrie Hewson on the show after she opened up about her three-year-old daughter helping her with the housework. While Sherrie suggested that Kerry was setting her daughter up to think that "washing is the most important thing," Kerry replied: "I'm giving my daughter a chance to understand, to look after herself! I'm not setting her up!"

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams on motherhood

The Loose Women panel was discussing whether men should be able to share maternity leave with her spouses, when a spat broke out between Nadia and Kaye. While Nadia argued that after having done all of the hard work giving birth, the mother should be able to have the lion share of time with the newborn baby, Kaye argued that her attitude isn't promoting gender equality. She said: "You want to dictate the terms! […] You've just said, 'I want to snuggle the baby, it's my baby. Until I decide that you can have it… If you want that, that's fine but you'll always have a difference in pay… and you better explain that to your two girls."