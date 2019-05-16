Jaime Lannister might actually still be alive on Game of Thrones - here's why Spoiler alerts for season 8 episode 5, The Bells

It's fair to say fans of Game of Thrones had a VERY mixed reaction to the penultimate episode of the series, The Bells, which, among other things, saw Daenerys turn into the 'mad queen' by burning King's Landing to the ground, saw the Hound and the Mountain fight to the death, and saw the end of Jaime and Cersei Lannister, who died in each other's arms in the cellars under the Red Keep - but did they?

Did Jaime survive?

Fans are determined that Jaime, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, actually manages to survive the roof collapsing for several highly convincing reasons. One Tumblr user pointed out that while many cast members have taken to their Instagram to pay tribute to the fallen characters over the final season, including Theon, Missandei and Ser Jorah, no one has reached out to Nikolaj... yet. Their post read: "Why isn't ANYONE acknowledging that Jaime Lannister just died??? Why is nobody in the cast thanking Nik for his performance? Why did Pilou (Euron Greyjoy) and Lena's (Cersei Lannister) insta post not say anything about Jaime dying? Why isn’t Nik saying anything about what he thinks of the scene? Why did he make a post saying goodbye to Lena, and not to the character he played for 8 years? Why is there no talk of Jaime’s death in the game revealed?"

This theory appears to have been confirmed by a writer from EW, who has written an interview with every actor who has died in season eight so far. When asked where Nikolaj's interview was, a writer for the site replied: "Holding that one for a bit." However, the chances that the character actually survived the incident could also be considered fairly unlikely, as the two show runners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, opened up about the twins' deaths. Weiss said: "I think he knows they belong together. They came into this world together, that they need to go out of this world together. I think Jaime by the end of episode five has come to terms with who he really is. He may not like who he really is but he knows what matters to him, and Cersei is what matters to him."

