Orange is the New Black's final season release date has been announced You've got time (but not long) before season seven begins!

Orange is the New Black's seventh and final season's release date on Netflix has finally been announced! The news was released with a video of key members of the cast as they sang the title song You've Got Time while walking through the set of the popular show. Netflix has confirmed that the show will be back on Friday 26 July, and also gave an insight into what to expect from the characters.

The seventh series will be out on 26 July

The official synopsis read: "Orange Is The New Black ushered in a monumental era of television, and for six unforgettable seasons has fearlessly tackled some of the most difficult, relevant, and human stories of our time. In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee's friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon's newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world."

Speaking about what to expect from season seven Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren, said: "Season seven, you will not be disappointed, it is a season you will not forget. We are going to give you everything and more you could ever have wanted." Kate Mulgrew, who plays Red, added: "I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial TV shows of the decades." The show's creator, Jenji Kohan, said: "After seven seasons, it's time to be released from prison. I will miss all the... ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."