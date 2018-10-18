Netflix announces sad Orange is the New Black news - and fans won't be pleased! Just one more season at Litchfield penitentiary!

Netflix has confirmed that season seven of their smash hit show Orange is the New Black will be their last one. The official Twitter account for the show tweeted the sad news on Wednesday with a video of the ensemble cast each talking about their experiences on the show. Speaking about the series Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in the show, promised that although the show is ending, fans will be delighted by what they have in store for the finale.

The show will end after season seven

She said: "Season seven, you will not be disappointed, it is a season you will not forget. We are going to give you everything and more you could ever have wanted." Kate Mulgrew, who plays Red, added: "I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial TV shows of the decades." The show's creator, Jenji Kohan, said: "After seven seasons, it's time to be released from prison. I will miss all the... ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."

Fans were quick to discuss the sad news, with one writing: "Thank you for the most iconic TV show ever made. Thank you for the laughs, thank you for the tears and thank you for showing us that love can go through it all, even prison. This show will never be forgotten," while another added: "#OITNB is coming to an end & I can't handle it. It's the first Netflix show I ever fell in love with." The season six finale saw Piper finally released from prison after serving her sentence, while Taystee was found guilty for a murder that she didn't commit.