10 most hilarious slip-ups on TV *Hides face*

Live television can be a wonderful thing, but it can also mean that there is plenty of room for some seriously hilarious mishaps. It might be a little awkward at the time, but these moments are always television gold and soon become viral sensations. Check out our top 10 funniest television slip-ups, from EastEnders' live episode to John Travolta introducing us to Adele Dazeem…

How's Adam?

When EastEnders had one of their live episodes, fans couldn't believe their ears when Jo Joyner, who plays Tanya, accidentally called the character Ian Beale by the actor's real name, Adam. What is possibly even funnier than this awkward gaffe is the look at horror on her face when she realises her mistake, and Jo previously opened up about the mishap, admitting she's never watched it back. She told Radio Times: "I don't need to (watch it) because people were sending me pictures of my face in shock every day on Twitter. So I've seen that image a few million times… I've got a good sense of humour. But I couldn't laugh about it until I'd gone out there the next night. I knew that people were watching to see if I messed up again. And to do that next episode live in front of 10 million viewers was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do."

Pony poops on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield welcomed 'guide ponies' on the show, and just as Phil asked their trainer whether they were housetrained, one swiftly pooped all over the This Morning carpet, leaving the presenters in hysterics. Phil said: "There you go! Perfect timing! I'm sure a person who had impaired sight would find that extremely useful on the kitchen rug. I think you've proved my point here that there are limitations between horses and dogs."

Saturday Night Takeaway audience member thinks she has won the ads

Ant and Dec couldn't help but chuckle on their show, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, when choosing an audience member to play a game went horribly wrong. One fan in the audience clearly thought she had been chosen for the game and jumped up, cheering, while it was actually the person in the seat behind her who had been picked. Ant said: "There was a bit of confusion there – sorry love! It was one behind you," as the pair giggled at the unfortunate error.

Tiffany thinks that David Gest is dead on Celebrity Big Brother

It was probably one of reality television's all-time most memorable moments – and for good reason. After Angie Bowie is taken out of the house to be told the sad news that her ex-husband, David Bowie, had passed away, she then made the mistake of telling her fellow housemate Tiffany Pollard, simply saying 'David's dead'. Tiffany immediately thinks Angie means their housemate, David Gest, and proceeds to absolutely freak out. What makes it worse is that David Gest is actually in bed asleep during the huge misunderstanding.

Toddlers invade interview

Chances are you have seen the hugely viral video of Robert Kelly – who was doing a very serious interview with the BBC when his toddler and one-year-old came bounding into his study and interrupted the proceedings, which was made even funnier when their mum, Robert's wife Jung-a Kim, flew in to grab them both. Speaking about the situation to The Guardian, he said: "I could see the picture on my screen and so immediately saw that Marion had come in behind me. I couldn’t understand why the BBC was carrying on with the interview. Maybe they realised right away that this was comedy gold."

The wrong Oscar Best Picture winner announced

A seriously mortifying moment in Oscars history when when La La Land was announced as the Best Picture winner instead of the real recipient, Moonlight. The truth came out midway through one of the musical film's producer's speeches, leading for the cast and crew of Moonlight to come up on stage and claim their prize instead. The mishap came about after the announcers, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, were given the wrong card to announce. Although both parties dealt with the mistake very graciously, this moment is still painful to watch!

Gemma Collins takes a tumble

Gemma took a tumble after announcing the winner of Best TV Show at the Radio 1 Teen Awards. She tweeted to let her fans know she was fine shortly afterwards, writing: "Guys it's ok I'm alive I've always said I'm like Bridget Jones. Don't worry everyone xx best and worst moment of my life." Speaking about the incident at a later date, she said: "I've got to consult a lawyer. The BBC, they've not been in touch with any compensation or anything - or even an apology."

Kelly Cates gets left behind

Sky Sports made quite the mishap with this one! In the clip, Kelly Cates is chatting to fellow presenters Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, who abruptly turn and walk away from her while she can still be spotted standing awkwardly behind them in the camera shot. Speaking about the mishap, Kelly tweeted: "They were going to interview (Ralph) Hasenhuttl in the tunnel! Would have looked weird if they didn't have anything to say on the way there."

Adele Dazeem

The more you watch it, the funnier it gets. Poor John was asked to introduce Idina Menzel at the 2014 Oscars, and announced her as the "wickedly talented Adele Dazeem", leading to countless memes based on the hilarious gaffe. Speaking about the moment to Jimmy Kimmel, the Grease star revealed that they changed the autocue to phonetic spelling, and he had struggled to read it. Oops!

Jacket-gate

Three Australian news readers didn't have a clue that they were on air as they began a lively discussion on how they shouldn't all be wearing white for the split screen, with the middle presenter Amber Sherlock demanding that Julie Snook add a jacket to her outfit. When Julie asks if it's an issue, Amber replies: "Yes it's an issue. Go and grab a jacket."