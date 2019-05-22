Where is Channel 4 show The Virtues filmed? Will you be watching The Virtues episode 2?

Viewers and critics alike were seriously impressed with the first episode of The Virtues, and with the second instalment of the Stephen Graham show set to air on Wednesday night, we have looked at some of the filming locations of the tragic drama, which follows a recovering alcoholic who confronts the ghosts of his past while dealing with his young son moving to Australia with his ex.

The drama is set in Sheffield, and so naturally most of the show was shot there, particularly as the production company behind the show, Warp Films, are based in Sheffield. According to iNews, the actors even rehearsed their scenes in an old school in the city. However, the show is also filmed on location in Liverpool, Birkenhead and Belfast, as Stephen's character Joseph travels to Belfast to track down the truth of what happened to him during his childhood.

The show is loosely based on one of the writers of the series, Shane Meadows, who has previously said: "I'd been through something in my childhood that I didn’t realise had happened until I got to about 40 and I got to the bottom of this thing that had happened in my life as a kid, and I had fragmented memories. The very basis, the acorn of Joseph's journey, was borne out of something that happened to me as a kid." He continued: "I went into a place of trying to track down the people that had done it… I was just about to track down this guy I wanted to find, to confront him, basically. But I knew if I confronted him if at any stage in that conversation he smirked at me, I was probably going to jump over the table and bite something off his face."

He told The Guardian: "All I wanted was to be able to sit down with this guy, via Stephen Graham. I'm not scared or ashamed any more. Plenty of people have been through far worse and they've told their stories. What happened to me is the reason the series exists."