Gavin and Stacey is returning for a Christmas special and fans can't contain themselves

After nine years, James Corden has revealed that the hugely popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey will return for a one-off Christmas special in 2019, and it's fair to say that fans of the show have been thrilled by the exciting news. James shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day," along with a photo of the script.

James and Ruth have penned the Christmas special

The pair also released a statement which read: "Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special. We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy."

Reacting to the announcement on Twitter, one person wrote: "It's Christmas Day 2019, the whole British nation is sat watching Gavin and Stacey with big Christmas dinner bellies, life is good." Another person said: "I need to know if Smithy and Nessa got married. I need to know what Gavin and Stacey's child is like. I need to know what's going on with Dawn and Pete. I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS."

The cast of the show were equally pleased with the news, as Rob Brydon shared James' tweet, adding: "SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!!!!!!!" Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, added: "I'm so excited! It's happening!! See you at Christmas!" BBC has confirmed that all of the main cast would be returning to the one-hour special. Gavin and Stacey follows the lives a couple who fall in love and get married despite living in Essex and on Barry Island respectively, bringing their two very different but hilarious friends and families together.

