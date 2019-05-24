Six times This Morning presenters have lost their temper Sometimes it's impossible to stay quiet

Even the best of us have days where we simply can't hold in our feelings of frustration, so it is no surprise that This Morning have seen presenters lose their temper live on air! From Eammon Holmes sharing his frustration about the Oxfam scandal, to Phillip Schofield throwing a children's game across the studio… at HELLO! we’ve gathered the top moments which show the presenters losing the cool.

Eammon Holmes raises his voice to Oxfam director

In February 2018, following allegations that Oxfam had betrayed the public’s trust and misused donated funds, Director of Fundraising Tim Hunter appeared on This Morning. Eammon Holmes did not hold back as he accused Tim of "smearing other charities" during the heated debate. The journalist went on to state: "You're saying it isn't just us. It's all competition. This is not what it's about. The real scandal is when I was a child at primary school, we were asked to give money to Oxfam. You have taken people's money and sympathy and you have messed it up."

Philllip Schofield loses his temper with mother on benefits

Deborah Hodge appeared on the ITV show to talk about her choice to spend £2,800 of benefit money on Christmas gifts for her children, including two husky puppies. However, Phil really lost his cool when the mother revealed that she had spent her Christmas benefit bonus on two bottles of Prosecco. The 57-year-old explained: "But what you said, which quite frankly got my back up, was that you got your £10 Christmas bonus and with that, you bought two bottles of Prosecco. You are of course, entitled to do that. But then you said: 'So cheers to the taxpayer for my extra £10 gift'." The raged presenter went on to call the move "incendiary".

Gino D'Acampo gets frustrated with a crew member

Gino lost his temper live on air when a member of the This Morning team gave the celebrity chef strict instructions on where he should stand on set. Following the advertisements, Gino was seen arguing with the crew member, whilst Holly explained: "Welcome back, Gino's kicking off…" adding, "Gino, Gino, Gino – it's Monday, relax. It's snowy." Phillip went on to tell the Italian chef that he was being a "diva" and encouraged him to stop his outburst, with his co-host added: "It's just the rules of the studio, calm down." Shortly after it became apparent that it was the snowy weather that was to blame for the Italian chef's bad behaviour. We don't suppose Gino went out to play in the snow after he finished his cooking segment!

Phillip Schofield throws a game across the studio in rage

In February 2018, Phillip and Holly played a game of 'Don't Break the Ice' where the pair had to smash the plastic ice blocks around a toy penguin using a plastic hammer without letting the figure fall through the ice. The fun game got competitive really quickly, with Phillip exclaiming: "This is another game you've beaten me at!" Before his final hit of the ice block, Holly joked: "I have never known someone take so long to lose" goading the presenter as he took his final swing of the block and inevitably lost the game. The father-of-two threw the hammer on the table following his loss and even stormed off before returning to the sofa and hurling the game across the room. Perhaps Phil was never told as a child: "It's the taking part that counts!"

Eammon Holmes told to 'calm down'

In January 2017, following Coleen Nolan's revelation about her relationship troubles, This Morning hosted a discussion about marriage difficulties. Eamonn asked viewers if they thought couples should stay together for the sake of other people with Harry Benson, a relationship advisor, suggesting that a husband should stay in their marriage "for the wife". Eammon replied "Sorry, I'm going to disagree with you there. Some things should be done for the husband." Ruth replied to her disgruntled husband by telling him to "calm down". The 59-year-old continued to share his frustration, stating: "It does work both ways, it has to work both ways."

Holly Willoughby loses her cool with Katie Hopkins

In July 2013, the presenter and former apprentice candidate clashed over the revelation that Katie Hopkin's judges other children on the names given by their parents. The controversial columnist explained that she would not let her children play with classmates who had names she did not like, including the name Tyler, arguing that first names reflect the status of that child in society. Holly questioned her behaviour asking: "are your opinions not really restricting your children, why would you do that?" The 38-year-old presenter was passionate about the debate, exclaiming: "Sorry, I can't help but get involved!" Sometimes it's too easy to just sit back and listen without voicing your opinion, so we love that Holly got involved!

