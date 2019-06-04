Celebrity Gogglebox confirms Strictly star for new series – see the full line-up We can't wait for this!

Celebrity Gogglebox has confirmed the full line-up of stars set to take part in the new series – and they've picked some great celebs. The Channel 4 show has officially confirmed its cast for 2019, with the six-part celebrity special set to air its first episode on Friday June 14. Strictly star Oti Mabuse, Little Mix and Rylan Clark-Neal have all signed on to appear – and we can't wait to see their take on the latest TV shows.

The show's creator, Tania Alexander, revealed the news on Twitter after the current season ended last week, writing: "Oi! Oi! Gogglers. That’s a wrap. Thanks so much for watching. For all ur lovely words & for getting us trending at 1 each week. See you in 2 weeks Fri 9pm for 6 wks of Celeb #Gogglebox & then we will see you back with the cast in Sept. Big love from me & the gogglegang."

Rylan will appear in all six episodes alongside his mum Linda, while Oti will appear in five episodes with her sisters Motsi and Phemelo. Little Mix meanwhile will only appear in one episode. Other stars joining the show are broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and actress Sheila Hancock, who will both appear in the whole series. BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw will appear in all six episodes alongside his niece Liv. Chris Eubank Sr and his son, Chris Eubank Jr, and Laurence and Emilia Fox have also been confirmed.

This is the first time Celebrity Gogglebox will air a full series. There have been previous celebrity specials for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer, with the most recent airing last year. Previous celebs to take part include Danny Dyer and daughter Dani, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Jamie Dornan and One Direction's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

