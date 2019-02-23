Is this much-loved Strictly star set to replace Alex Jones on The One Show? This would be great!

Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer star Oti Mabuse is tipped to replace Alex Jones as host of The One Show when she goes on her maternity leave, according to The Sun. The professional dancer told the publication that when the show's executive's approached her she was in complete shock, saying: "They said to me, 'How would you feel about working on The One Show?' And I thought they initially meant somewhere behind the camera. They were like, 'No, to present!'"

Oti is set to join Alex on the famous sofa on 8 March as a guest presenter, after which the show's bosses will decide if she is the right fit to cover the role permanently, according to the report. The star revealed that she was asked to do it after she appeared on the show with her The Greatest Dancer co-star, Cheryl.

"Before they had even finished the sentence I said, 'Yes, whatever you want! Yes, don’t worry, I will make it work!' They left the room and I dropped to the floor and screamed at the top of my voice," she added. "I couldn’t believe it was happening."

The news comes as fellow Strictly star Joe Sugg made his presenting debut on the show on Friday, as the BBC shake up the guest presenting spots for the popular early-evening programme. Rylan Clark also recently impressed fans when he joined Alex to front the show in Matt Baker's absence.

Welsh presenter Alex, who is expecting her second baby, often takes to her Instagram page to cheer on her co-hosts. After working with Rylan in January, she wrote: "My co-host with the most. We want him back again on a Friday. Great job Mr @rylan."