Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom give rare interview about children Max and Honor

Former Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom have opened up about their son Max's condition in a rare interview with HELLO!. The national treasures have two children; 19-year-old Max and Honor, 16, although the youngsters never appeared on the show with their parents. However, the pair made their TV debut back in January in the documentary Can Cannabis Save Our Son? which looked at Max's severe case of epilepsy, and how medical marijuana could ease his symptoms.

Speaking about how Boots prescription service has helped them, Steph said: "Thank God we have because we are all over the place all the time, we are never in one place really for longer than a couple of days, so thank goodness, we know where we are going to be on a given day and we can kind of order it in advance and it can get delivered to the Boots in Edinburgh." Speaking about looking after Max, she added: "He is not too bad at all. In fact we are going to be seeing him at the end of the week."

Dom interjected: "And Honor as well, children are very resilient, if anything they are better off without us if anything!," before Steph added: "Sometimes, I think so because it allows them to rely and trust other people and sometimes it is not a good thing to have two helicopters as it were." Speaking about to the documentary about Max's condition, Dom said: "We were overwhelmed, genuinely overwhelmed. Literally thousands and thousands of emails and texts, Whatsapps, that kind of stuff, social media, Twitter. It was almost, how can I explain it – slightly scary that so many people watched it and so many people were moved by it and are concerned about the situation with medical cannabis."

He continued: "Really, it was a little bit too much to handle, quite difficult to cope with, because of the volume, I mean we were very touched and moved by everybody's kind words and sympathy and empathy." Steph added: "It probably resonates with a lot of people simply because one doesn't have to look very far to find somebody who has an equally painful issue with health in their family, be it the older generation, younger generation – you just don't have to look very far." For more information on Boots' online prescription service, visit Boots.com/NHS.

