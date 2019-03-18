Strictly's Oti Mabuse explains why she doesn't want a royal partner on the show The dancer was supporting Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden in Here Come The Girls

She's one of the most popular dancers on Strictly Come Dancing and has danced with celebrities such as Danny Mac and Graeme Swann. But Oti Mabuse exclusively revealed to HELLO! that there's one group of people she couldn't dance with: the royal family!

"I'd be too intimidated by a royal partner," the 28-year-old dancer revealed while attending the opening night of 'Here Come The Girls', a live show by fellow dancers Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt. "I wouldn't know how to approach them, I couldn't be myself!" Oti managed to keep her cool when the Countess of Wessex visited the show in November, but only because she was "too busy dancing and then too tired to speak to her."

She explained: "At the end of Strictly filming I throw my shoes off and I am out. Because I was so focused on the show and Graeme I didn't really focus on anyone else so I didn't feel particularly nervous in front of the Countess." Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the royal and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor in the audience of the reality show, with the Countess recently reuniting with contestant Faye Tozer at a charity event. "It was an absolute honour introducing on stage HRH the Countess of Wessex," Faye wrote. "It's my second time meeting her and she is so grounded and real."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star wants fiancé to join 2019 series

Star of 'Here Come The Girls' Amy Dowden revealed that Strictly had another royal fan in the Duchess of Cornwall. "I've been lucky enough to go to the palace the year before with Camilla which was special," the Welsh dancer said, "she was lovely and they are Strictly fans which is like 'wow!'. She said they watched it." Amy is accompanied on the tour by her dancer fiancé Ben Jones, who she hopes will one day join the show. She said: "We would love for Ben to do Strictly but we’re just doing what we're doing right now. But if that opportunity did come up it would be amazing. He’s my biggest supporter."

READ: Dianne Buswell addresses Joe Sugg engagement rumours after Neil Jones prompted speculation