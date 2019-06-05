Jennifer Aniston says Friends reunion could happen We so hope this will happen!

Ever since Friends aired its final episode in 2004, fans have been hopeful of a reunion. And now 15 years on, Jennifer Aniston has given the biggest hint yet that it could happen. The actress, who played Rachel Green in the sitcom, told Ellen DeGeneres that "anything could happen" and that she would very much be game for reprising her alter-ego. "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it," she said. "The girls would do it. And the boys would do it. I'm sure. Listen, anything could happen." Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, and with the show's 25 anniversary coming up, there would be no better time for fans to discover just what happened to their favourite group of friends.

Jennifer isn't the first star of the show to talk about a reunion. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay has said that she would be keen for reprising her role to mark the milestone anniversary of the show. Talking to Extra TV, she said: "Courteney and Jennifer are good planners. I'm that annoying person that's like 'Hey do either one of you want ot put that together?' My role is like, here's an idea and have someone do it." Other stars of the show were Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer.

A mini Friends reunion took place in April, when Lisa and Courteney met up in LA. The pair shared photos of their day together on social media, and were seemingly crying with laughter in one snapshot of the pair looking water-eyed and grinning while sitting on the sofa. Fans adored the photos, with many taking to comment on them. One wrote: "The fact you guys still meet makes my entire week," while another said: "When are we going to see you, Lisa and Jennifer on Instagram?" A third added: "Does this mean that Chandler and Mike are hanging out?" referring to Monica and Phoebe's other halves.

In 2016, five of the six cast members – minus Matthew Perry - reunited for NBC's tribute to director James Burrows, in which they reminisced about the most memorable scenes from the show. Jennifer also spoke about her chemistry with her fellow cast members. "In the beginning, it was not a hard thing," she said. "We really just wanted to hang out with each other. It was not, 'We have to do this.' We really just fell in love and adored each other instantly, and would hang out at each other's houses and watched the show together."

