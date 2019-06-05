Get a peek inside Kendall Jenner's bathroom of dreams – with GOLD bathtub This looks so luxurious

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a peek inside her younger sister Kendall Jenner's house, where she stayed after being evacuated from her own home during the Woolsey Fires in Malibu in November. The mum-of-three and her children Mason, Penelope and Reign stayed with Kendall for weeks amid the evacuation, in scenes that are currently been shown on the new series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a reference to Kendall saying that Kourtney had outstayed her welcome in the latest episode, the 40-year-old posted a snap of herself wearing her younger sister's personalised bathrobe while standing in her bathroom. "Right before @kendalljenner got sick of me sharing her bedroom, bathroom, bathrobe, wardrobe, and bed with her… she'll be begging me to come back soon," Kourtney joked.

The photo showed Kourtney posing with a sheet face mask on in front of the mirror, offering a glimpse inside Kendall's master bathroom. The opulent room has marble countertops and tiles in the walk-in shower cubicle, while the pièce de résistance – a gold free-standing bathtub – sits at the centre of the room next to the window.

It's not the first time Kourtney has shared photos from Kendall's home on social media; in 2018 she posted a snap from the model's pantry on Instagram Stories, saying it was "too much for me to handle". The room is filled with floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with baskets to keep all of her food, including a selection of crisps and snacks, dried pasta, biscuits and crackers, organised.

Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, in a property that was previously owned by actor Charlie Sheen. The model spent months renovating the home - which previously had a Spanish-inspired design - in favour of a more minimalistic and modern aesthetic, after buying it for £6.5million in 2017. It looks like her hard work has paid off!

