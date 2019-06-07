Who is Andrew Scott's 'Hot Priest' on Fleabag? Andrew opened up about the role on the Graham Norton Show

Andrew Scott chatted about his life-changing role on Fleabag while on the Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday night. The star, who is best known for his role as Moriaty in Sherlock, admitted that it "changed things", explaining: "It's actually the husbands and boyfriends that come up to me. I had a strange encounter the other day. I was in the park going over my lines and this little man was just standing staring at me. Eventually he said, 'My wife really fancies you, can I have a selfie?' He had a mop in one hand and when we had taken the photo he just carried on staring while making the mop jiggle around. I wondered if the mop was his 'wife'? It was really weird."

Andrew played the priest in Fleabag

Lee Mack also revealed that he sneakily watched the whole of Fleabag without his wife, explaining: "I haven't confessed this yet to my wife and I think she might kill me. I committed the ultimate sin and got ahead on the Fleabag box set without her. I then pretended, while watching it with her, that I hadn't seen it!" So just who is this 'hot priest' character that everyone is talking about? If you haven't seen Fleabag yet, the show follows a twenty-something Londoner who narrates her real thoughts on the world as she deals with her work life, career and relationships.

Andrew opened up about the role

In season two, 'Fleabag' meets her dad and stepmother's "cool, sweary priest", and the pair instantly have a connection and fall in love, despite the fact that he is a man of the church and sworn to celibacy. Andrew's character was soon coined the 'hot priest' by social media. One person wrote: "The Fleabag hot priest is hot for all of us because in the past couple of years all of us have lost our faith in the idea of love, and we all want desperately to think that this kind of raw, supercharged vulnerability can still exist, and we can want it and it will want us back," while another added: "Girls don't want boys girls want the hot priest from Fleabag."

