First Dates hopeful in tears as she reveals she was once cheated on while pregnant

A hopeful singleton on First Dates was in tears as she recounted a very difficult situation with an ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her while she was pregnant. Stephanie, 27, was meeting Ashley for the first time at the famous restaurant of love when he asked her if she'd ever had her heart broken, to which she replied: "Every little fibre of my being wants to say no, but yeah I have."

Stephanie chatted about her heart break

She continued: "We split because of his actions as opposed to a decision. He slept with someone else and got them pregnant. We were together. You embark on this thing together and you're like, 'Right we're going to be a family and raise a child with this person, before my child even came that was gone. That's what makes it hard.'" She continued: "Oh my god. Honestly, I'm not even a crier. That's why I am how I am as a person because I invested a lot of emotional time and effort into a human being. There is a wall because I've been really hurt and I'm not about that life."

Stephanie and Ashley ended up having a lovely time with one another on the date, but it looked like it wasn't meant to be as the show revealed that they never met up again after the show. It has been a dramatic series so far, as the show also matched two women who already knew one another, as one had dated the other's niece, one contestant was already married (to herself, but still), and one contestant revealed to her date that her friends once catfished her by pretending to be a guy she met at a birthday party.

