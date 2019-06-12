Strictly star Giovanni Pernice makes surprise confession about the show This is funny!

The year is going in a flash, and it won't be too long before we find out the celebrity line-up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. And on Tuesday's This Morning, three of the show's pro dancers appeared on the programme to talk about the dance competition, which resulted in a very surprising confession from Giovanni Pernice. Giovanni - along with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez - were being quizzed on which famous faces had signed up for the next series. Aljaz told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "Unfortunately we don't know who is in the line-up." Giovanni then added: "But especially for me. I'm not English. So I don't know most of them."

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice made a surprise confession about the contestants on the show

Giovanni's honest comment caused Holly and Phil to start laughing. The pro dancer continued: "I just Google them when I know the name." During the interview, the pro dancers also spoke of their excitement at getting back to working on the show. "We are back and we're looking forward to it, we spend six or seven months on the road but it's nice," Giovanni said, while Aljaz added: "Looking forward to meeting our new celebs, it's going to be interesting." Gorka, meanwhile, admitted that the show wouldn't be the same this year without Pasha Kovalev. "Just finished the professional tour with Pasha, definitely going to miss him," he said.

MORE: Denise Van Outen joins the cast of Neighbours

The next series of Strictly starts later in the year

Last year's Strictly Come Dancing was arguably the most talked-about yet. Pro dancer Katya Jones was pictured kissing her dance partner Seann Walsh after a drunken night out, causing the pair to hit front page headlines. The show also played matchmaker to three new couples. Giovanni and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts are now dating, along with Strictly couples Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, and Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley, who got together after working together on the show.

READ: Strictly star Kevin Clifton defends girlfriend Stacey Dooley

The next series of Strictly will have a number of changes in place for viewers. Not only will there be a new judge on the panel to replace Darcey Bussell – with veteran dancer Anton du Beke a firm favourite for the position – but there will also be a new format within the programme. Judge Craig Revel Horwood revealed earlier in the year that the judges would be joining the pros on the dance floor each episode, following in the footsteps of Dancing with the Stars.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.