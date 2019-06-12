Strictly's AJ Pritchard reacts after hilariously being teased about brother Curtis in Love Island This is too funny!

On Tuesday night, Love Island fans watched on as Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart were the first couple selected by the rest of the islanders to spend time together in the hideaway. And while this was going on, Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones did his best to make his co-star AJ Pritchard feel uneasy about his brother's latest antics. Taking to Twitter, the pro dancer wrote: "Don't worry @AJ11Ace I don't think anything was happening under the sheets, they were just having a game of twister." The comment caused many of AJ's fans to jump to his defence, with one telling Neil: "I actually wouldn't be surprised if AJ ends up blocking you." But when Neil replied: "@AJ11Ace loves me," AJ responded: "Well, it's a love/hate relationship. Hilarious one – depends what you are typing today."

AJ Prtichard was being teased by Neil Jones

Throughout the series so far, Neil has been commenting on Curtis' involvement in the show. The pair know each other well through dancing. Curtis is also a professional ballroom dancer, and has appeared on Ireland's Dancing with the Stars. However, he was forced to pull out of the latest series after suffering from a knee injury that was caused from an unprovoked nightclub attack while he was out with AJ. Luckily, Curtis made a full recovery after a successful operation. The star is being supported by his family during his time in Love Island, with AJ even running his social media pages on his behalf while he's in the villa.

MORE: Love Island's Lucie has surprising connection to Prince William and Kate Middleton

AJ is Curtis' biggest supporter

Week two of Love Island has already seen its fair share of drama, and on Tuesday afternoon ITV confirmed that contestant Sherif Lanre had been forced to leave the villa after breaking the show's rules. A spokesperson said: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."

READ: Stacey Solomon worries about older two sons following baby Rex's arrival

Curtis has got close to contestant Amy Hart

Speaking about his actions, Sherif said: "In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.