Attention Line of Duty fans! Netflix to bring out new police drama starring David Tennant We can't wait for this one!

One of the best things about Line of Duty, along with Ted Hastings' one-liners of course, are the long, intense interrogations that take place when AC-12 have finally caught their culprit. Although season five of the hugely popular show recently concluded, Netflix has announced a similar show, Culprit, that could fill the void – and the entire series will be set in a police interview suite.

Hayley Atwell and David Tennant will star

The official synopsis reads: "This revolutionary procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in four different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK… This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects." The new series will consist of 12 episodes, three episodes per country, and the streaming site confirmed that the UK cast would star David Tennant, Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell, Youssef Kerkour and Katherine Kelly.

The series will be 12 episodes

The announcement video showed the main members of the cast have their mug shots taken while showing glimpses of the interrogation room. David, who is perhaps best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Broadchurch, is having a busy time at the moment after starring in Neil Gaiman and Terry Prachett's Good Omens. Speaking about the possibility of a sequel to HELLO!, he said: "It's not a season thing! It's a beginning, a middle and an end. We're not asking you to commit to boxset after boxset." Neil Gaiman added: " This so far has taken four years of my life and I had a novel to base it on. The idea of starting a sequel is one that terrifies that and fortunately I don't have to think about it right now!"

